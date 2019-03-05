Margaret Ann Granchi, age 76, of Geneva, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Euclid.Born December 3, 1942, in Leckrone, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Yakubec) Hranec. She married William J. Granchi, Sr. in Leckrone, PA on June 1, 1963. A 1960 graduate of German Twp., Pa. High School, Margaret went on to graduate from New Britain Connecticut School of Nursing.She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Lake West and Mt. Sinai Hospitals.She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Geneva where she was a member of the Alter & Rosary Society. Margaret was a founding member of the Ashtabula County Multiple Sclerosis Society and she enjoyed bowling and gardening.She is survived by her husband, William J. Granchi, Sr.; sons, William (Annie) Granchi, Jr. of Hudson, Joseph (Dory) Granchi and John (Nickie) Granchi, both of Geneva; daughters, Lisa (Tony) Morabito of Sagamore Hills and Lori (Dave) Munns of Plano, TX; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, John Hranec; sisters, Joann Liston and Eleanore Mikrut.Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Frank Hranec; sisters, Katherine Hailey, Ann Lescar, Rose Myers, and Mary Hranec.Friends and family will be received 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 South Broadway, Geneva, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church, 594 West Main Street in Geneva. Final resting place will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Geneva.Online obituary and guestbook at www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary