Mother, Grandmother and Wife, Margaret Ann Klco (Long) of Perry, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday November 27, 2020 after reaching the age of 72 years old with her husband of over 54 years, George Klco, and her beloved children, Hannah and Rebekah by her side.Margaret Ann was born on May 22, 1948 in Painesville, Ohio before eventually moving to neighboring Perry in the early 1960s, where she graduated from Perry High School in 1965. This is when she met the love of her life and married George Klco on August 27, 1966. They lived together inseparably for over 54 years. She was always busy caring for her family, being with her equally happy dog, “Goldie”, shopping and volunteering at her local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.She came to know Jehovah and dedicated her life along with George in 1972 at the Willoughby Assembly Hall. She faithfully believed in the resurrection hope and told others about Jehovah God and his Kingdom and the future blessings that await mankind.She loved to cook, entertain and care for family and friends. She loved to be with her family and support them with her heartwarming smiles, and constantly positive attitude being an amazing influence for her daughters and her grandchildren literally the best “Grammy” they could of ever hoped for. She was a friend to all, compassionately helping however she could and wanting to do whatever was needed.Margaret Ann was truly the best of mothers, always putting her daughters and their children first and foremost. She treasured and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Grammy” doing the best she could to teach and guide them. Known for being a loving grandmother and example to many who was always focused on helping family and friends, dearly loved by many and will be missed by all.She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Margaret Long (Poe), and her sister Paula Long.Margaret is survived by her loving husband, George Klco of Perry, Ohio; her cherished brother and his wife, George & Kathy Long of Cape Coral, Florida; her children living nearby in Perry, Ohio, Hannah Darby (Robert), her grandchildren Andris and Silas; Rebekah Obratil (John), grandchildren Ian and Elle. Also a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. All of these she loved and touched deeply.Special thank you to all the family and friends for their concern, support and love during this time.A video memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 5:30PM from the Madison, Ohio Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, Painesville, Fairport Harbor & Chardon. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
.