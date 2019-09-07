|
|
Margaret Arnold, age 96 of Painesville Twp., formerly of Euclid, passed away August 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 22, 1922 in Galatia, IL.Mrs. Arnold had attended the former St. Roberts Church in Euclid. She and her husband wintered in Deltona, FL for 19 years, during the summer they lived in Euclid so that they could spend time with their family.She is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. Dudziak; son, David S. (Marie) Arnold; grandchildren: Jim (Denise) Dudziak, Jill (Brian) Deitrick, Jennifer (Brian) Dassatti, Troy Dudziak, Nicole (Bobby) Weiss, Kristyn Arnold, Sarah Arnold and Natalie Arnold; 15 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Cynthia (Bartholomew) Rahe.She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Arnold Sr. and son, Richard Arnold Jr.A memorial mass will be held 12 pm Saturday October 5, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 5th St, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077.Private inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Arnold’s memory to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019