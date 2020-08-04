Margaret Florence Cajhen, age 86, of Madison, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease at home surrounded by her loving family on August 3, 2020. She was born November 19, 1933, to the late Josephine (Krzic) and Frank Ulle in Euclid. Margaret is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Frank Cajhen; children, Frank A. Cajhen, Mary J. (Kenneth) Schiemann; grandchildren, Alyssa (Eric) Cornell, Erica Schiemann; and siblings, Helen Leers and Betty (Bill) Stange. Contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 OH-45, Austinburg, OH 44010, or a favorite charity
. Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing. A private burial will take place at North Madison Cemetery. Full obituary is available at www.behmfuneral.com
.