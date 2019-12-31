|
Funeral Mass for Margaret Catherine “Peggy” (nee Sailor) Formica, 81, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 15000 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland. Mrs. Formica passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Dec. 30, 2019. She was born Feb. 8, 1938, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland, to Gordon L. Sailor and Margaret (nee McNamara) Sailor. She was the youngest of the four Sailor sisters, a talented cook, and a frequent and welcome guest at casinos nationwide. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Mary Eileen (Robert) Rath, Patricia Ann (Bill) Medhurst, and Joan Eloise (Emil) Zlaket. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Louis; five children, Lynn Gallagher (Dr. Timothy) of Aurora, Tony of Madison Township, Louis (Tamara) of Garrettsville, John (Beth) of Auburn, and Vince (Doreen) of Macedonia; 11 grandchildren, Amy Schulte, Jaclyn Schulte, Tim (Dr. Sarah) Gallagher, Erin Gallagher, Nick (Kelley) Formica, Rachel Formica, Melanie Formica, Jack Formica, Vince (Brittany) Formica, Louis Formica and Marisa Formica; five great- grandchildren, Jack Schulte, Carlina Formica, Aiden Gallagher, Hope Formica and Glory Formica; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Peggy’s life from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave, Willoughby. She will be entered into rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020