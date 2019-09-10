|
Margaret "Joy" Clanton, 95, of Madison, OH passed away peacefully at Cardinal Woods Skilled Nursing & Rehab facility on Saturday, September 7, 2019.Joy was born on May 10, 1924 in Aurora, IL., the daughter of Charles & Margaret Petrie. Joy was an avid reader and loyal patron of the Madison Public Library. She also loved ballroom dancing and music of all genres. Joy was a kind and generous friend and neighbor all of her life.Joy is survived by her children Margaret Kathryn (Urban) Corso, Carol J. (James) Tersigni, Steven W. (Bobbi) Carrick, Jeffrey G. (Drema) Carrick, and Timothy A. (Laura) Carrick. Joy had 10 grandchildren: Ginnene Miller, Brandon Larrabee, Tracy Schaub, Alisa Cunningham, Jamie Lynn Quisenberry, Lloyd Martin Carrick, III, Stacy Webber, Jeff Carrick, James A. Tersigni and Joy K. Tersigni. She had 14 great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Branden, Quinn, Alexis, Ty, AJ, Ava, Victoria, Eionna, Jeffy, Zayne, Zachary, Brandon and Alex.Joy was preceded in death by her sons, Charles Edward Larrabee and Lloyd Martin Carrick, Jr.Joy's caring nature led her to donate her body to the Cleveland Clinic for research. As a result, there will be no service on her behalf. Anyone wishing to honor her memory may do so by making a donation to St. Jude's Hospital or any other .
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019