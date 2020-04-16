|
Private family services for Margaret Clark, age 103, will be held at Riverside Cemetery Painesville, Ohio. A memorial mass celebrating the life of Margaret will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fairport Harbor at a later date. Margaret passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, at Grand River Health and Rehabilitation Center in Painesville. She was born February 22, 1917, in Byesville, Ohio to Andrew and Mary (Kostelnik) Mehok. She married her husband Roy L. Clark Sr. on November 9, 1937, at St. Anthony of Padua in Fairport Harbor where she remained a lifelong parishioner and a dedicated member of the Altar and Rosary Guild. Margaret touched countless lives and to everyone she met, she was affectionately known as Nana. Although her stature was small, her spirit was immense. From her job at Lake East Hospital to her hobbies of cooking, baking, and sewing, she was always looking for opportunities to help others. Although her door was always open, if you couldn’t find her inside, she was outdoors basking in the sun. Family meant everything to Nana and she cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. Nana is survived by her son, Roy L. Clark Jr. (Elouise Kazsmer); grandchildren, Julie (Andy) Yedlick, Diane (John) LaCava, Paula Clark, Roy (Jeanna) Clark III, Suzanne (James) Barberic, Jeffrey (Rose) Parr, Jennifer (Timothy) Valentine, Jay (Cathy) Parr, and Elizabeth (Christopher) Adams; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Clark Sr. in 1962; daughter, Elizabeth Jane “Teddy” Sency in 2018; and sister, Mary Pillar in 2009. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of the Western Reserve and the staff at Grand River Health and Rehabilitation Center who provided invaluable care to Nana. They would also like to give special thanks to Linda Thompson, for the loving care she gave Nana, over the past several years asher "care companion." In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 Fifth Street, Fairport Harbor Ohio, 44077 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 East 185th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, 44119.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020