Margaret Dennison, age 86, of Concord Twp., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Chardon. She was born September 5, 1933, in Geneva, the daughter of Edward and Charlotte (Chapman) Hanneman. She married William Dennison on March 1, 1953. Margaret owned and operated multiple businesses including Dog –n- Suds in Mentor from 1972 to 1978 and was fondly known as “The Hot Dog Lady.” She was a wonderful wife and mother and loved her family dearly. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, William; children, William E. (Pam) Dennison, Nancy Daniels, Janice (James) Davis, Susan (Andrew) Janu, and Lisa (Jim Westendorf) Dennison; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will take place at 12 Noon Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 292 Eastwood St., Geneva. Contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute, 2022 East 105th St., Cleveland, OH 44195 or go to my.clevelandclinic.org/giving/make-a-gift
. Behm Family Funeral Home of Geneva is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
