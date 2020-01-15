News-Herald Obituaries
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Margaret E. Barb


1931 - 2020
Margaret E. Barb Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Margaret E. Barb, age 88, of Painesville, will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Family and friends may call from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Margaret was the daughter of Harold and Viva (Hart) Barb, born on November 7, 1931, in Parsons, West Virginia. On January 12, 2020 Margaret left this world and made the transition over the rainbow to the world beyond at Grand River Health and Rehabilitation Center in Painesville. Margaret grew up in Parsons, WV, amidst a large family and many wonderful friends. Margaret graduated with a bachelor’s degree in home economics from West Virginia Wesleyan College and a master’s degree in counseling from West Virginia University. She was a die-hard WVU Mountaineer sports fan. Margaret was a teacher and Guidance Counselor for the Painesville Township Schools for 39 years, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed shopping and dining out with family and friends. She was a great seamstress and a wonderful cook and baker. Margaret was very generous to all. She is survived by her niece, Heather (Scott) Green; and her great nephew, Tyler Green; and was blessed with many special friends. Margaret was loved by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1342 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
