Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Margaret E. McCandless Zeber

Margaret E. McCandless Zeber Obituary
Margaret E. (Rodenbucher) McCandless Zeber, age 98, of Mentor, passed away July 15, 2019 at Brookdale of Richmond Heights. She was born November 2, 1920, in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. McCandless had taught kindergarten at St. Mary of the Assumption School, as well as having taught in the Mentor School system. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Women’s Guild. She enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, crocheting, playing pinochle, cooking and baking. When her children were growing up, she had been a Girl Scout troop leader and a Cub Scout den mother. Mrs. McCandless had also been a member of the Mentor Senior Center, where she assisted in coordinating day trips, one of her favorites being the casino trips. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Ellen Greenberger) McCandless; son, Daniel (Ren Draya) McCandless; daughter, Kathy (Gary) Remer; grandchildren, Kendrick (Cassandra) McCandless, Max (Nina) Remer, and Austin Remer; great-grandchildren, Gracie Karpovitch, Hunter McCandless, and Massimo Remer; sister, Frances Rose; step-children, David A. (Anne) Zeber, Phil Zeber, Laura (Robert N.) Maloney, Ray Zeber, Nancy (Joe) Spicuzza, Susan (Enaiat) Kohansall, Judy (Tom) George, and Rick (Bonnie) Zeber; 15 step-grandchildren; nieces, Jennifer (Brian) Markham and Melissa Rose; great-nieces and nephews, Tessa Markham, Trevor and Addie Cook. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas L. McCandless Jr., and Captain “Bud” Zeber; son, Thomas McCandless; and brother-in-law, Neil Rose. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at church. Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, online at www.alz.org/cleveland. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 19, 2019
