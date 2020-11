Margaret E. Richlak, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 2nd, 2020. She was a homemaker who loved and was devoted to her family. Margaret enjoyed gardening, crafts, reading, puzzles, and loved watching old movies from her youth.She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry; son Jerry Jr.; and great grandson Samuel.Margaret is survived by her children Cindy (Russ), Rich (Marlene), and Holly (Jeff); grandchildren Kate, Ben, Luke, Mike, Stephanie, Logan, Drew, Amber and Alexis; and great grandchildren Calvin, Jasper, and Kaylin, and Luke.Private family services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.