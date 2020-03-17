Home

Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Margaret Elizabeth Clause, age 91, a lifelong resident of Montville Twp., died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Geauga Assisted Living. She was born to Leroy and Julia (Nee: Nightingale) Wenzel on January 22. 1929. Soon after her birth, Julia passed away. Her father then married her stepmother, Mildred Turner. After attending high school, Margaret worked at the former Corey Hospital, then for Chardon Rubber Company as a finisher for 48 years (1948 to 1996). She married Jack Henry Clause in Montville, OH, on December 22, 1976. He preceded her in death in 1982. Margaret was a member of the Montville Church of Christ; a former member of the Montville Fire Dept. Auxiliary, the Montville Grange #666, and the Geauga Lyric Theatre Guild; and also was a volunteer at the Dept. on Aging, the Thompson and Chardon Senior Centers, and the United Way. Special memories were her travels with her family our west. They spent one summer working at a migrant fruit camp in California. Margaret had a special love for nature. She kept up with the birds, the parks, and her pets. Margaret was a special part of many lives. She was endeared by both the young and the old. She worked hard and her character spoke for itself with her faith in God, she left a legacy of love to many. She is survived by several cousins.Many thanks to the staff at Geauga Assisted Living who provided for all her needs the last two years. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Geauga Assisted Living, 16065 GAR Highway, Montville, OH 44064. Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
