Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret H. Sikon (nee Kotik), age 90, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Sikon passed away June 4, 2019, and was born on December 27, 1928, in Cleveland, OH. Margaret's life was her family. She was a loving and caring wife for 58 years and mother. Margaret was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, a sports enthusiast who loved the Cleveland Indians, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New England Patriots. Margaret was the dearest mother of David (Sandy), Kathy (Walter), Tim (Leslie), Bernie (Jani), Dan (Lori) and Margaret (Bill) Novak; devoted grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of three; dear sister of John (Mary) Kotik. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard; and her brothers, Steve and Joseph Kotik. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Friday, June 7 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd. Suite 10, Independence, OH 44131 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in News-Herald on June 6, 2019