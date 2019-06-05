News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave
Wickliffe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sikon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret H. (Kotik) Sikon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret H. (Kotik) Sikon Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret H. Sikon (nee Kotik), age 90, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Sikon passed away June 4, 2019, and was born on December 27, 1928, in Cleveland, OH. Margaret’s life was her family. She was a loving and caring wife for 58 years and mother. Margaret was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, a sports enthusiast who loved the Cleveland Indians, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New England Patriots. Margaret was the dearest mother of David (Sandy), Kathy (Walter), Tim (Leslie), Bernie (Jani), Dan (Lori) and Margaret (Bill) Novak; devoted grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of three; dear sister of John (Mary) Kotik. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard; and her brothers, Steve and Joseph Kotik. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Friday, June 7 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd. Suite 10, Independence, OH 44131 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now