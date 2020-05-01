Margaret "Maggie" Hadden, age 76, of Mentor, peacefully passed away April 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born February 11, 1944, in Chardon to the late Elton and Ora Daniels. Maggie took pride in being a greyhound rescuer. She spent many hours with therapy greyhounds where she took them to the dialysis centers, hospitals, nursing homes, and the library. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Maggie is the loving wife of George Hadden; dearest mother of Shelley (Ossie) Osborne and Teri (Bob) Simpson; step-mother of Debbie (Greg) Bilyk, Clyde (Karen) Hadden, Geoff (Nikki) Hadden, Bill (Karen) Hadden and George (Karen) Hadden; beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of many; sister of the late Ronald Daniels and Dee Taylor; niece of the late Bea Crawford. Private services were held. Donations can be made in Maggie’s name to Hospice of The Western Reserve, 300 East 185th Street, Cleveland 44119, or to The Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. # E, Mentor, 44060.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral & Cremation Services of Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020.