Margaret "Maggie" Hadden
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Maggie" Hadden, age 76, of Mentor, peacefully passed away April 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born February 11, 1944, in Chardon to the late Elton and Ora Daniels. Maggie took pride in being a greyhound rescuer. She spent many hours with therapy greyhounds where she took them to the dialysis centers, hospitals, nursing homes, and the library. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Maggie is the loving wife of George Hadden; dearest mother of Shelley (Ossie) Osborne and Teri (Bob) Simpson; step-mother of Debbie (Greg) Bilyk, Clyde (Karen) Hadden, Geoff (Nikki) Hadden, Bill (Karen) Hadden and George (Karen) Hadden; beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of many; sister of the late Ronald Daniels and Dee Taylor; niece of the late Bea Crawford. Private services were held. Donations can be made in Maggie’s name to Hospice of The Western Reserve, 300 East 185th Street, Cleveland 44119, or to The Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. # E, Mentor, 44060.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral & Cremation Services of Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Monreal Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 527-6294
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved