Margaret Winchell Hazen age 90, of Munson Twp., OH, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1930, to Clyde and Mary Anna (Nee: Davis) Winchell. On January 21, 1951, she married Gale E. Hazen in Painesville, OH.Margaret has been a resident of Hambden Twp. prior to moving to Munson Twp. in 1961.She worked with her husband in the family business, Hazen Contracting, which had been started by her father-in-law in 1927. She enjoyed playing music, including in the Rube Band and the Great Geauga County Fair Band.As a long-time member of the Fowlers Mill Christian Church, Margaret had been the church organist/pianist for over 45 years. She enjoyed serving people, and was active as a Sunday school teacher, women’s fellowship member, and helping with church dinners. God, Family and Music were the focus of her life.Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Jim) Ilersich of Mesopotamia, OH; son, Jeff (Karen) Hazen of Munson Twp.; six grandchildren, Rebecca (Neil) Yost of Mesopotamia, Jessica (Tor) Eastlake of Mesopotamia, Samantha (Lou) Muche of McDonald, OH; Jennifer (David) Fay of Munson Twp., Daniel (Allie) Hazen of Munson Twp., and Jordan (Jessica) Hazen of Mentor, OH; 21 Great grandchildren.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gale on Dec.10, 2004, and sisters, Flora Phillips and Gladys Sangrik.A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Noon at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South St., Chardon, OH. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Munson Twp., OH. There will then be a time of food and fellowship with family and friends at the Hambden Congregational Church. Donations can be made to the Geauga Christian Youth Mission, P.O. Box 772, Chardon, OH 44024Social distancing protocols will be observed, and services will be live streamed. Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com
Published in News-Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.