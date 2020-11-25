Margaret Hiller age 94 of Leroy Twp., died on November 24, 2020 at Lantern of Madison. She was born on July 30, 1926 in Painesville to the late Henry D. and Anna Anderson. Margaret and her husband, Clarence owned and operated Hiller Tree Farm in Leroy. She worked as a nurse for Lake County Memorial Hospital after obtaining her LPN and RN degrees in her 50'sand was the first elected female Leroy Twp. Trustee in 1987. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and also volunteered at Our Shepard Lutheran School and with Hospice. She was a Four H Advisor for many years and also taught and promoted ballroom dance with her late husband, Clarence. She enjoyed painting, traveling, and gardening. She is survived by her sons, David (Patricia) of Madison, Jack (Tina) of Leroy; daughter, Ann (William) Edwards; grandchildren, Michael, Scott, Heather, and Samantha; great grandchildren; and special friend, Josie Katler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Clarence Hiller; 2nd husband, Cornelius Benyak; sons, Bruce and Paul; and siblings, Bernice Anderson, Betty Rann, Henry Anderson, Silvia Slough, Ann Johnson, JoAnn Pollock, and Thayer Anderson. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Margaret died of Covid 19 complications. Please wear a mask in her memory.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net