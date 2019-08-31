Home

Margaret I. Valente (nee Coyne) age 86, of Willowick passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of George (Doris) Valente and Thomas (Mary) Valente and the late Maureen; dear grandmother of seven and great-great grandmother of six.Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday September 4 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick (Please Meet At Church). Private Interment.Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., (Willoughby), on Tuesday, September 3 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
