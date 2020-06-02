Private family services for Margaret J. "Maggie" Kolish were held at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home. Margaret was the daughter of Frank and Grace (Maloney) Staff born on March 18, 1927, in Indiana, PA, and passed away May 31, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Margaret and her husband, Michael, were interred at All Souls Cemetery. Maggie enjoyed cooking and baking. She is survived by her son, Keith (Cindy) Kolish, Michael (fiancé, Cindy Sekston) Kolish; grandchildren, Mike, Alicia, and Keith Kolish; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Trinity; brothers, Tony Staff, Joseph (Pat Cataldi) Staff and Vince (Barb) Staff; sisters, Frances Mingen, Jean Cowan and Virginia (Ted) Gordish. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kolish; grandson, Nick Kolish; brothers, Pete Staff and Frank Staff; sisters, Mary Boden, Lena Smatana, and Loretta Francella. The family would like to thank the staff from Hospice of the Western Reserve for their kindness and help during this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.