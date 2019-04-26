|
Margaret J. “Peggy” Stadler, age 66, of Austinburg Twp., died Thursday evening at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, following several months of medical complications. She was born January 21, 1953 in East Cleveland, the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Jacoby) Piehl and has resided in this area the past 42 years, previously living in Willoughby. Peggy was married to Gerald L. Stadler on April 14, 1973 in Willoughby. Peggy was with Key Bank close to 30 years, retiring as branch manager in Jefferson in 2013. She was a member of St. Joseph Calasanctius Church and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, where she was a previous “Citizen of the Year” recipient. Peggy and Jerry loved being part of their grandsons’ lives, attending all of their youth baseball games and enjoyed traveling. She also volunteered at the Austinburg Elementary Reading Program and at ACMC Regional Home Health Services. Peggy was also a poll worker for the Board of Elections.Survivors include her husband, Jerry; three children, Karyn J. (Ronnie) Queen and Amy M. Stadler, both of Austinburg Twp. and Gerald D. (Kristin Long) Stadler of Jefferson; three grandsons, Clayton, Logan, and Gavin Queen; a brother, Terry (Barbara) Piehl in Florida; and two sisters, Merry Jo O’Neil of Eastlake and Charla (Frank) Andrusis of Austinburg Twp. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 49 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson with the Rev. Fr. John Ettinger officiating. Cremation will follow with entombment of ashes in Oakdale Cemetery.Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to ACMC Regional Home Health Services, 2131 Lake Ave., Suite E, Ashtabula, OH 44004. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and staff are honored to serve the Peggy Stadler family. Visit fleming-billman.com to view obituary, express condolences or light a candle.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019