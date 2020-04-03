|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Joan Haydl, longtime Mentor resident, died Wednesday, April 1st. The daughter of James and Joan Sarris, she graduated from St. Peter Catholic School in 1969. She had worked for American Greetings for a number of years. Peggy is survived by her husband, Albert, of 45 years; brothers, Mike and Richard; sons, Brian, and spouse, Gigi, of Wesley Florida, and Kevin, and spouse, Lori, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Dahlia, Zane, Hannah, and Lee; niece, Marysha; and nephews, Mickey, Madision, Mackenzie. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Joan. A celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to of Cleveland or Hospice of Western Reserve. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020