Visitation for Margaret Johnson Brunner, age 94, of Painesville, will be held 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Margaret was born November 3, 1925 and passed away December 4, 2019 at Hospice of Western Reserve. Margaret was known as Wickliffe’s sewing lady, but her favorite job was babysitting her grandchildren. Margaret was known to her friends for her sense of humor and heartfelt honesty. Margaret is survived by her sister, Betty Wilson; sons, Robert, Lee and Keith Johnson; daughters, Shirley Berends and Deborah Chubb; grandchildren, Sherri, Tina, Julie, Marie, Keith, Corey, Aaron, Sara, Elizabeth, Robie; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Robie Lee Johnson and Elwood “Red” Brunner; daughter, Mary Lou Goebelt; and son, Kenneth Johnson. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 East 185th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44119.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019