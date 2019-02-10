|
A Memorial Mass for Margaret K. (Keszenheimer) Deming, 84, of Willoughby, will be at 11 am on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 37932 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Michael J. Troha will officiate at the Mass.The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 am on Wednesday, at the Church, prior to the Mass.Mrs. Deming passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby.Born May 30, 1934 in Cleveland, she has lived in Willoughby for the past 31 years.She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. She was also a member of the Cleveland SMA Club (Hungarian Club) and was the awarded a medal for lifesaving from President Harry S. Truman in 1948.Mrs. Deming was employed as a certified diamond expert.Survivors are her daughters: Patricia A. Deming (Allen DeFranco) and Laura M. Deming; grandchildren: Christina Marie Gibson, Samantha Anne Blackwood and Beau Glenn Blackwood. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Ethel Gaines, and many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn R. Deming on April 12, 2001; her parents, John and Mary (Reszler) Keszenheimer; brothers: John A. and Captain Edward P. Keszenheimer, United States Marine Corps, Retired; sister, Irene M. Toma and son-in-law, Kenneth Blackwood, Jr. are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Willoughby Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, for the music ministry or the organ fund.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2019