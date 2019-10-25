Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Margaret (Laurich) Kopan

Margaret (Laurich) Kopan Obituary
Margaret (Laurich) Kopan, age 87, of Chardon, formerly of Mentor, passed away October 22, 2019, at Heather Hill in Chardon. She was born November 1, 1931, in Cleveland.Mrs. Kopan had been a longtime member of St. John Vianney Church, where she had been a Eucharistic minister and a life member of the Christ Child Society. She had worked as a teller at the Mentor Schools Credit Union. She loved going to estate sales, had a wonderful sense of humor, cooking fried chicken with her grandkids and most especially spending time with her grandkids.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eugene A. Kopan; son, Michael (Gaye) Kopan; daughter, Milissa (Gregory – deceased) Kish; son, Mark (Marie) Kopan; grandchildren, Nathan and Kara Kopan, Justin Kish, David and Alexandra Spalding; and a loving family of many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Laurich; sisters, Alice Tercek, Mary Planisek and Helen Laurich; and brother, Frank Laurich.A funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at church.The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
