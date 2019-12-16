Home

POWERED BY

Services
Best Funeral Home
15809 Madison Rd
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0818
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kusowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. (Jones) Kusowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret L. (Jones) Kusowski Obituary
Margaret L. Kusowski (nee Jones), 89, of Rock Creek (formerly of South Euclid), passed away peacefully at home, Saturday evening, December 14, 2019.She was born in Bethel, North Carolina on June 8, 1930 to the late Wilbur and Annie (Williamson) Jones. Margaret is once again reunited with her loving husband of 59 years, Louis Kusowski Sr., who died in 2010.She was a lifelong member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in South Euclid, where she lived most of her life. Margaret enjoyed playing keyboards, sewing, boating, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Margaret will be greatly missed by: her children, Susan (Paul) Yoder, Louis (Vicky) Kusowski III, Tina (Lloyd) Morris, Margaret (Jeff) Jones; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; step-sister, Kathy Bass; and many friends.She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Louis; 2 grandchildren; 4 brothers; and an infant twin sister.Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd, Middlefield, OH 44062. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Margaret will be laid to rest in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -