Margaret L. Kusowski (nee Jones), 89, of Rock Creek (formerly of South Euclid), passed away peacefully at home, Saturday evening, December 14, 2019.She was born in Bethel, North Carolina on June 8, 1930 to the late Wilbur and Annie (Williamson) Jones. Margaret is once again reunited with her loving husband of 59 years, Louis Kusowski Sr., who died in 2010.She was a lifelong member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in South Euclid, where she lived most of her life. Margaret enjoyed playing keyboards, sewing, boating, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Margaret will be greatly missed by: her children, Susan (Paul) Yoder, Louis (Vicky) Kusowski III, Tina (Lloyd) Morris, Margaret (Jeff) Jones; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; step-sister, Kathy Bass; and many friends.She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Louis; 2 grandchildren; 4 brothers; and an infant twin sister.Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd, Middlefield, OH 44062. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Margaret will be laid to rest in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019