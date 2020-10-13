Margaret Lenor Braun (nee Cuyler), age 94, passed away on October 11, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1926 in Cleveland to the late Herbert R. and Florence Cuyler (nee Kinney).Margaret was the beloved wife of Hebert S.; loving mother of Susan (Robert) Braun Mekinda, Raymond (Alexandra) Terentiuk Braun, Daniel Braun (deceased) (Mary Ann), Lora Braun Kelley (Ken, deceased); grandmother of Michael (Lori) Mekinda, Therese (John) Herubin, Douglas (Michelle) Mekinda, Lisa Braun, Jessica Braun, Patti (Wayne) Halbrook, Cindy (Eric) Tanski, Daniel Braun Jr. (deceased), Sandy Wieland, Tracy (Jeremy) Hollett, Jaime (Michael) Lewis; great grandmother of 18; sister of Eileen Spangenberg and Ann Brown (deceased); aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.Private Services were held.