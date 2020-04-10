|
|
Margaret (Peg) M. Griffiths, 91, calmly passed away in her sleep on March 19, 2020, at her residence in the Fairmount Health Center, a skilled nursing care facility, in the Ohio Living Breckenridge Village in Willoughby, Ohio. She is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven. Peg was born in Troy, NY, to George and Margaret Glenhoff, as the oldest of six sisters. Peg is predeceased by her parents; and by four of her five sisters. Peg married John E. Griffiths on June 11, 1949. He survived her but has since passed away. Peg is also survived by their children, Mary M. Saefkow (Tom) of Ohio and John E. Griffiths (Carol) of Delaware; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 13, 2020