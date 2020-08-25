Margaret M. Rosa (nee Urbancik), age 92, of Wickliffe, passed away August 21, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1928, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Emrich and Mary (nee Kovach) Urbancik. Margaret attended school at St. Wendelyn Parish, Notre Dame Academy, and she earned a Bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame College. Margaret worked as a Paralegal for Conway Barkley Deyo & Kurant and later with the Hribar Law Office. After her retirement, she went on to work for the City of Wickliffe working with the Civil Service Commission and the Environmental Commission, retiring for a second time in 2008. Margaret was active with the Wickliffe Senior Center and a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She enjoyed traveling to many places over the years and was an avid mystery and history reader. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and met her husband at the Aragon Ballroom just a few weeks after he returned home from Army service in Europe. Margaret was the dearest mother of Joseph (Patricia) and Mary (Kevin) Brewer; mother-in-law of Rick Drake; devoted grandmother of James Rosa, Christine Rosa, Jessica Brewer, Matthew Brewer, and Jackie Drake; sister-in-law of Kathy Rosa; aunt of Therese Schenosky; and simply Aunt Marge to many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Santo; her daughter, Monica Drake; her infant son, Baby Boy Rosa; her brother, John Urbancik; her infant brother, Emil Urbancik; her sisters, Elsie Kenney and Mary Schenosky; her high school friend, Berenice Joseph; and special friends Andy Loszack and Victor Intihar. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services and burial will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Margaret’s honor at later date. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org
Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.
