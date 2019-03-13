|
|
Margaret “Peggy” Mary Shaw passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019.She was born on July 3, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Edmond and Margaret (nee Pease) Moser.Peggy was raised in South Euclid, Ohio, where she graduated from Brush High School and then worked at the famous Silver Grille at Higbees in downtown Cleveland.She then married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Shaw, who preceded her death in 2014. They were married for 63 years. Peggy was preceded in death by her sisters, Elaine Krotine and Kay Harnish.She is survived by her son, Robert L. Shaw Jr.; and her daughter, Paula D. (nee Shaw) Talbot; granddaughters, Sarah (nee Talbot) Olhoft, Emily (nee Shaw) Crawford, Megan Shaw and Amy Shaw; and five great-grandchildren.Peggy enjoyed restoring century homes and running a successful antique business for many years along with being with her family and friends. A loving mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed.A family graveside service will be scheduled for a later date.Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online obituary and guest book at:www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019