Margaret (Belinsky) Monasky, age 93, of Mentor, passed into Eternal Life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Haven Home in Mentor.She was born January 11, 1926 to the late Stephen and Susan Belinsky in Wall, PA. She married William R. Monasky on April 22, 1950 in Clairton, PA and they made their home in Mentor, OH. Marge had a warm smile, loved to laugh and loved and cherished her family.Marge was a homemaker and worked at various clerical positions. Marge is survived by her children, Theresa (Gary) Burling, Michael (Nancy) Monasky, Paul (Maribel) Monasky, Marian (Dan) Lantzy, Karen Monasky, Gregory (Diana) Monasky, Mark(Donna) Monasky and Barbara Monasky. In addition, she and Bill were the proud grandparents of Adam, Nicholas, Julianne, Kelly (Dan), Natalie (Ryan), Aaron, Brianna (Jeff), John (Aily), Jean (Julian), Steven, Rosalie, Robert, Reginald, Michelle, Jennifer (Saad), Marie (Allan), Christina, Douglas, and Joseph; as well as 16 great-grandchildren. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; her parents; her siblings; and their husbands. Margaret’s family is grateful for the loving care provided by all her caregivers, the many years the St. Mary’s Ladies gave of their time to say the Rosary, and everyone at the Mentor Senior Center exercise classes. May God bless them all. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. If you need assistance in getting to the cemetery and luncheon, please contact the family through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192; donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 13, 2019