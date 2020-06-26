Funeral services for Margaret (Plichta) Orloff, 100, of Willoughby, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing will be enforced. Margaret passed away June 26, 2020, in Independence. Born March 24, 1920, in Cleveland, she lived in Lake County for many years. Margaret was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Mrs. Orloff leaves behind many nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Madison Dods and Fred Orloff. Her sister, Helen Carpenter, and brother, Emil Plichta are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.