Margaret Patricia Andrews died Tuesday March 17, 2020 following a long illness.She is survived by her daughter, Kate; her brother, Paul; her stepmother ,Dorothy, and two nephews.Margaret was a lifelong resident of Euclid, Ohio, the daughter of James and Mary Andrews (Colberg), and the niece of John and Delores Colberg (Moses).Margaret worked at University Hospital and for the Visiting Nurse’s Association of Cleveland as a Hospice Nurse. She brought many patients and families comfort. She loved her work and she loved the communities she served. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.A gathering in honor of Margaret will be held Friday, March 27 from 4pm to 8pm at Corrigan-Deighton Funeral Home, 21900 Euclid Ave, Euclid OH 44117.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020