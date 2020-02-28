|
Private family services will be held for Margaret R. (Rood) Kinsey, 69, of Painesville. Mrs. Kinsey passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, after surgeons vacuumed cancer cells from her backbone and then a DNR order. She was born July 22, 1950 in Conneaut. Peg earned her degree in Japanese Sociology from Vassar University by the age of 19. She then taught English to two child relatives of the Emperor of Japan. Back in the United States, she helped develop virtual reality. Survivors are her husband of 29 years, Jeffrey Lee Kinsey, C.P.A.; son, Michael J. (Kristi) Earle; granddaughter, Kelsey; and brother, Robert David Rood. She also leaves her nieces, Julie, Maria and Carrie; and nephew, Lew and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Oliver and Mary Ellen (Hiscock) Rood; and brothers, Gilbert T. and Thomas A. Rood. Final resting place will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in North Kingsville. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020