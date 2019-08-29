|
Funeral service for Margaret R. (Cone) Shank, 95, of Mentor, will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Margaret passed away August 29, 2019, in Painesville. Born February 16, 1924 in Willoughby, she lived in Mentor the past two years. Margaret was a homemaker and also worked part-time at Sturm’s Meats in Willoughby for many years. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Willoughby and in the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 214. Margaret loved her family and her dogs and gardening. She was a fabulous cook and sold her pies at the Willoughby Market. She also loved travelling across the country in her motor home with her husband, Don. Survivors include her son, Richard (Kathy) Shank; daughter, Donna (Ron) Sadlik; and grandchildren, Brian (Kelly) Sadlik and Connor and Zach Shank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Shank, in 2006. Her parents, Frank and Olive (Davis) Cone; and sister, Laura Lorincz, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp. Family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tribute or First Christian Church, 4249 River St., Willoughby, OH 44094. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019