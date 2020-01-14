|
Margaret Russ, age 70, of Madison, passed away January 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 19, 1949 in Orsogna, Italy to the late Nicolo and Lidia (Mastrocola) Cognati. She married Jerry Russ on April 24, 1971 in Cleveland, OH. Margaret enjoyed playing Bingo, garage sales, cooking and dancing. She thoroughly enjoyed kitchen “coffee talks” with her friends. She was very motherly to all and never hesitated to open her home to those in need. Margaret is survived by her husband, Jerry, of 48 years; sons, Nick (Julie) Russ and Brent (Tiffany) Russ; daughter, Andrea (Chad) Unger; grandchildren, Draven, Elliana and Gino Russ and Ayden and Grayson Unger; step-mother, Virginia; brothers, Alfredo, Rocco and Nick; sister, Concetta; and many beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH with a closing prayer to finalize the visitation at 8 p.m. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Margaret to the UpSide of Downs, PO Box 31720, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020