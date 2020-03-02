Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary Church
242 N. State Street
Painesville, OH
View Map
Margaret S. "Marge" Skof


1929 - 2020
Margaret S. "Marge" Skof Obituary
Margaret S. "Marge" Skof, age 90, of Painesville, died on March 2, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born on November 27, 1929 in Cleveland. Marge was a 1948 graduate of Mary Mount High School. She moved to Painesville where she met and married Joseph Skof. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Painesville and had been a CCD teacher. She was a former member of Altrusa International. In 1969, she became only the third woman in the history of North East Ohio Restuarant Association to be elected president. Later, she was elected for a second term. She was an Ohio Restaurant Association trustee for more than 15 years. Marge started her restaurant career in 1955 when she opened Manners Big Boy Restaurant and was the assistant manager until she opened her own restaurant, The Skillett Restaurant in 1959. In 1964, she set-up and managed The Colony Room Restaurant inside Carlisle Department Store and worked there until 1980 when she became the restaurant manager of the Elks Lodge B.P.O.E #549. From 1985 to 1995, she was general manager of Perkins Restaurant in Painesville and finished her career back at the Elks Lodge in 2003. During her lifetime she received many personal and restaurant awards, too numerous to name. She is survived by her children, Christine (Randy) Breedlove and Joseph (Carolyn) Skof; son-in-law, Robert Gillooly; grandchildren, Robert (Michelle) Gillooly, Renee (Scott) Hlebak, Ashley Skof, Katelyn Skof, Sarah Breedlove, and Amanda Breedlove; great-grandchildren, Dorian, Rylee, Kara Ellen, Ethan, and Westen. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gabriella Wyant; husband, Joseph Skof; daughter, Mary Ellen Gillooly; and son, Matthew "Tate" Skof. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 242 N. State Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077 with Fr. R. Stephen Vellenga presiding. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Painesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to at or to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org. Online condolences and information at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
