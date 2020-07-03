1/1
Margaret "Peggy" (Brinza) Soukup
Margaret “Peggy” Soukup (nee Brinza), 84 of Hudson,OH was welcomed into Heaven while being cared for in her home, Wednesday July 1, 2020. She was born to Stephen and Margaret (Cochran) Brinza in Footedale, PA, graduated German Twp High School class of 1954, graduated from Uniontown Hospital School of nursing leading to a beloved career as an Registered Nurse. Sister to the late John Brinza; adored wife of the late Steve; mother to Linda Taylor (Alan), Hudson, OH and Stephen (Kimberly), Munson Twp, OH; grandmother to Sarah Johns (Matthew), Margaret Taylor and Jonathon Taylor; aunt to numerous nieces and nephews who loved her, and friend to many who will dearly miss her laughter, humor and wisdom.Friends may call at The Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 West Aurora Rd. (OH RT 82), for visitation on Monday From 2-5 PM and Tuesday 10 AM to time of service. Out of respect for one another, MASKS WILL BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED. All are asked to gather at St. Barnabas Catholic Church on Tuesday at 11:30 AM for Peggy’s Mass of Christian Burial. PLEASE WEAR MASKS AND OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Interment All Saints Cemetery.Memorial Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Published in News-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
