Margaret T. "Marge" Toomey (nee McEvoy) age 88, of Wickliffe died Nov. 29, 2019.Marge was a mental health care giver at Ridgecliffe/Laurelwood for 28 years. She loved reading, crocheting, cooking and spending time with her family.She is beloved wife of the late Gilbert; dear mother of Margaret (Tim) O'Donnell, Kathleen Wenz, Sarah (Eric) Roessler, Joyce Deger; mother in law of Dennis Wenz; grandmother of Dr. Margee O'Donnell-Foust (Michael), Erin O'Donnell, Gilbert (Tiffany) Wenz, Morgan Wenz (Ben Darch), Patrick (Alyssa) Wenz; great grandmother of Thomas, Peyton, Andrew, Emma, Katie, Autumn and Maeve.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday Dec. 3 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 PM Monday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Lake County Dog Shelter, 2600 N. Ridge Rd., Painesville, Ohio 44077 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019