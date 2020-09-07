1/1
Margaret "Peggy" Volcensek
Margaret “Peggy” Volcensek (nee Robinson), age 83, passed away peacefully September 6, 2020 in Euclid. Born December 19, 1936 in Cleveland, she was a longtime Chester Twp. resident before moving to Troy Twp. 14 years ago. Peggy was a homemaker, and was a longtime and active member of the Church of Saint Anselm in Chester Twp. She was proud to be the oldest lifetime member of Weight Watchers in Ohio, where she made many great relationships. Peggy is survived by her children: Dave, Dianne DeWilde, and Rich; grandchildren: Dan, Laura, Vince, James, Denise, and Angela; sister, Kathleen Smigelsky; and brother, James (Francine) Robinson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; son, James; grandson, Daniel; and parents, Charles and Catherine Robinson.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland on Thursday 4-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Church of Saint Anselm, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland (Please Meet at the Church) (Masks required and social distancing observed for both Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial.) Mass of Christian Burial streamed online at www.stanselm.org) Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Online tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
4407291906
