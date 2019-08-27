Home

Funeral Services for Margie Miller, 90, of Painesville, will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019. Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. before the service, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland. Margie was born November 27, 1928, in Licking Creek, West Virginia, to Charles and Marie (Plum) Ludwick. She passed away August 27, 2019 in Concord Township. Margie was employed at the Rayon and was also a bartender at the former Eagles Club in Painesville for many years. She enjoyed reading and bowled at Rich’s Lanes. Margie is survived by her sons, John (Bonnie) Miller and Jack (Cindy) Miller; daughter, Marian Brennan; grandchildren, Lynne Donley, Crystal Garney, Lesley Pridemore, Michael Miller, Margie Goerss; great-grandchildren, Kyle Brennan, Miranda Grech, Sierra Pridemore, Alyssa Pridemore, Kailyn Pridemore, John Garney, Jeremy Goerss. Madalynn Goerss and Brayden Goerss. She was preceded in death in 2009 by her husband, Gilbert L. Miller; her parents; and her eight siblings, Althea, Opal, Kenneth, Donald, Marshall, Harold, Elva and Donna.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
