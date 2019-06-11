|
|
Margie was born to Cecil and Lula Conley February 21st, 1942 in the small town of Piedmont, WV, where she grew up and often went back to visit over her lifetime. She moved to Cleveland as a teenager and met the love of her life, Chris Virgo. They were married April 30th, 1960 and for 59 years, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother of three, grandmother to four, and a tremendous friend to numerous people. Margie loved life and never missed a chance to take advantage of it. You could always find her taking a hike in the park, sunning at the beach, attending festivals, volunteering her time, cooking for friends and family or just calling on the phone to see how you’re doing. You could feel her warmth and compassion just by the way she listened, she wanted to help, she wanted to provide or have you feel comfort in some way. She lived her life for others and it showed by the many examples of generosity and support she provided for everyone she knew.For many years, she was a third shift factory worker helping to support, provide and create memories for her family. She loved to travel so she decided to get a degree and start a new career as a travel agent, where she was able to travel and see the world, fulfilling one of her life’s dreams. Margie was a woman of action and commitment. If she told you she would, she would. Even to this day, she is contributing a chance at success to all of us by donating her body to science at Case Western Reserve University, where they have accepted her donation and she will be part of important scientific research. The family will recieve friends on Friday, June 14th at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lake Shore Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on June 13, 2019