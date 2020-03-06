|
|
Margo E. Hanner, age 82, of Willoughby, passed away March 3, 2020. She was born in Dayton, PA, on July 16, 1937, to the late Clarence and Margaret Hanner. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She proudly retired from Westinghouse after many years of dedicated service as a Buyer. She then worked as a Scopist and attended culinary school. Throughout her years, she enjoyed cooking and using her creative skills to make blankets and scarves for her grandchildren. Margo is survived by her children, Sherri (Bill) Pierce, Rhondi (Darrell) Bieshada and John Schiano; grandchildren, Heather (John) Kwedder, Shane (Karla) Pierce, Ashley Simpson, DeAnna (Mitch) Harper, Cody Simpson; great-grandchildren, Samantha (Steve) Thompson, Rick Kwedder, Liam, Luke and Ella Pierce, Charlotte and Penelope Harper; and brother, Dave Hanner; and her precious dog, Jamie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Haramia, of 17 years; and her sister, Christine Hanner. She was also preceded in death by her dogs, Molly and Logan. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020