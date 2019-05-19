|
Margo M. Dille, 72, of Ashtabula passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Country Club Retirement Center where she had been for the past two weeks under the care of Bella Care Hospice.She was born August 23, 1946 in Ashtabula, the daughter of Frank A. and Virginia M. (Scott) Scafuro and had been a lifelong Ashtabula resident.A 1964 graduate of Edgewood High School, she later attended Kent State University Ashtabula Campus. On June 18, 1966, she married Sherwood O. Dille, Jr.She worked most of her life as the co-owner and operator of Silver Sands Assisted Living with her sister, Jane Stewart, providing countless hours of compassionate care, companionship, and delicious meals to those residents whom she treated like family. She also managed the school cafeteria at St. John High School from 1979 to 1991, where she affectionately gained the title of “Mama Dille”.A lifelong member of Our Lady of Peace Parish (St. Joseph Church), she was always active in the church and strong in her faith. She was proud to have made every single sacrament possible at St. Joseph Church.She led various spiritual-based bereavement groups in Ashtabula, including THEOS. She enjoyed baking cookies and pizzelles and making chocolate to share with her family and many dear friends. She believed family was always first and she dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren, always willing to sacrifice herself to be there for them.Her survivors include her four children, Tina (Jen Rhone) Cameron of Madison, Virginia (John) Wells of Monroe, and Veronica (Steve) Klug and Robert (Polly) Dille, both of Ashtabula; nine grandchildren, Matthew and Richelle Cameron, Ally Rhone, Aaron and Ashley Wells, Thomas Dille, Kylie Klug, Jordan and Madelyn Dille; her sister, Jane Stewart of Ashtabula; her “special sista”, Maria Welser; and her “adopted son”, Phillip (Nichole) Arcaro and their son, Michael.She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherwood Dille, Jr. in 1978; her son, Norman on December 10, 2008; a brother, Frank G. Scafuro; and her parents. Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the ZABACK-WILLIAMS-DUCRO FUNERAL HOME, 500 W. Prospect Road, Ashtabula.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace St. Joseph Church, 3312 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula. Rev. Raymond Thomas will preside. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.Contributions may be made to the Margo Dille Memorial Scholarship Fund to help students obtain a Catholic education.www.ducro.com
Published in News-Herald on May 20, 2019