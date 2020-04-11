Home

Margot H. Bornemann


1921 - 2020
Margot H. Bornemann Obituary
Margot H. (nee Osmenda) Bornemann, 99, of Willoughby Hills, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Kemper House in Highland Heights.Born April 7, 1921, in Antonienhutte Upper Silesia, Germany, she had lived in Cleveland before moving to Lake County more than 50 years ago.Margot was a former member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby and St. Noel Church in Willoughby Hills. She loved gardening, crocheting and enjoyed cooking.She was the loving mother of Monika G. (Thomas) Ross, Thomas J. Bornemann and Annette A. Doley; cherished grandmother of Timothy Ross, Michael Ross, Tony Reese, Thomas Bornemann Jr., and Tracy Bornemann; great-grandmother of 10; and two great-stepchildren.Margot was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest R. Bornemann on Dec. 5, 2013; parents, Johann and Klara (nee Neumann) Osmenda; siblings, Herbert, Frederich, Erwin, Luzi, Gertrude and Rudolph; and son-in-law, Michael Doley.In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please be with us in prayer. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
