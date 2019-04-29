|
|
Marguerite T. Barstow (nee Cater), age 93, died Sunday, April 21. Born and rasied in Florida, she was a long-time resident of Mentor, Ohio. Beloved wife of the late Rick L. Barstow, she is survived by her children, Barbara Barstow (Ralph Bertonaschi), Nancy Wainwright (Alan), Richard Barstow (Judith), and Susan Logan; grandchildren, Ian Barstowe, Aaron Barstow (Gabriel), Elliot Barstow (Erin Ann), Harry Wainwright (Shannon), Ryan Logan (Sarah), Brittany Logan; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 250 Kraft Street, Berea, Ohio, 44017. Memorial gifts may be made to the . Arrangements by Baker-Osinski-Kensinger Funeral Home, 206 Front Street, Berea, Ohio 44017. Online condolences at www.bakerfuneralberea.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019