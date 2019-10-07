|
Maria A. Warren (nee Christopher), age 50, of Mentor, passed away October 4th, 2019. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family dearly. She loved animals and watching her boys play sports. Maria is the loving wife for 33 years of Michael Warren; mother of Michael and Mathew Warren, and her pet dog, Willie; daughter of Angela and the late Michael Christopher; sister of Joseph Christopher; daughter-in-law of Michael and Debbie Warren; niece, cousin and aunt of many. The Warren family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 11th, 2019 at St. Bede the Venerable, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial at Mentor Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral & Cremation Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019