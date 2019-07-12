|
|
Maria I. Buehner, 44, of Concord Twp., died July 10, 2019 at the University Hospital in Cleveland.
She was born May 22, 1975 in Chardon, OH.
Maria worked as a sales expert at Sleep Number Mattress Company for two years, achieving sleep expert and presidents circle. She spent her prior work career working in her families’ restaurants.
Her hobbies were shopping, FaceTiming with her children and playing games. Maria enjoyed entertaining her family and friends.
Survivors are her husband, Daniel Buehner; children, Jordan and Gavin Dassatti; parents, George and Joan Pulling; sisters, Beth (Stewart) Markowitz, Laura (William) Cress, and Debbie Cifani; brothers, George Pulling Jr., Craig (Denise) Pulling, and Steve Pulling; her “second mother,” Nancy Negrelli – Fazio, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mario Pulling.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
A funeral mass in memory of Maria will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury, OH 44065 (Please meet at the church.) Interment will be at Welton Cemetery, Burton, OH.
Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 13, 2019