Maria "Mici" Kosir (nee Kamin), age 77, beloved wife for 52 years of Joseph; loving mother of Peter (wife Brenda), Leo (wife Michelle), and Kathy Fox (husband Scott); devoted grandmother of Sonja, Andrew, Peter, Madeline, Francis, Scott Jr., and Gavin; cherished daughter of the late France and Ana (nee Drmelj) Kamin; dearest sister of Ani (Sr. Mary Bernadette OCD), Ivan Kamin (wife Barbara), and Josephine Manfreda (husband Izidor); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Maria was born on January 7, 1943 in Selo Pri Mrini, Slovenia and passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was a resident of Kirtland for 21 years, formerly residing in Richmond Heights and Cleveland. In 1955, Maria immigrated to Cleveland from Slovenia. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1961 and was a homemaker. Maria was a member of St. Vitus Catholic Church and Divine Word Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Vitus Altar Society, Slovenska Pristava Pensioners and book club. Maria enjoyed gardening, bird watching, volleyball, bowling, snow skiing and was an avid reader. She loved to sing Slovenian songs, dancing, cooking and baking. Maria will be remembered most as a loving, caring, selfless, genuine, social and very funny woman with a sense of humor. She was competitive but very devoted to her family and faith. Maria will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Maria to St. Vitus Catholic Church or Slovenska Pristava. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Vitus Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Maria at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020