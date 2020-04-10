Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian J. Turner


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian J. Turner Obituary
Marian Joyce Turner, age 78, of Painesville, died on April 9, 2020, at Continuum Health Care in Mentor. She was born on March 5, 1942, in Reading, PA to the late Paul and Lillian Arndt. Marian was a veteran of the Navy. She retired from Lake County Board of DD (Deepwood) where she was an LPN. She was a member of Leroy Community Chapel. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and also enjoyed Western movies, writing short stories and poetry, flowers, and was a huge Elvis fan. She is survived by her children, Roberta (James) Durst, LuAnn (Richard) Lambert, Nancy Turner, Joseph Turner, Jr., and David Turner; 14 grandchildren (nine spouses); 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Lila (Ron) Newhard; brother, Carl (Linda) Arndt; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughters-in-law, Diana Turner and Gretchen Turner. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -