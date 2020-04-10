|
Marian Joyce Turner, age 78, of Painesville, died on April 9, 2020, at Continuum Health Care in Mentor. She was born on March 5, 1942, in Reading, PA to the late Paul and Lillian Arndt. Marian was a veteran of the Navy. She retired from Lake County Board of DD (Deepwood) where she was an LPN. She was a member of Leroy Community Chapel. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and also enjoyed Western movies, writing short stories and poetry, flowers, and was a huge Elvis fan. She is survived by her children, Roberta (James) Durst, LuAnn (Richard) Lambert, Nancy Turner, Joseph Turner, Jr., and David Turner; 14 grandchildren (nine spouses); 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Lila (Ron) Newhard; brother, Carl (Linda) Arndt; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughters-in-law, Diana Turner and Gretchen Turner. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020