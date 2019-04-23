|
Funeral Mass for Marianna (nee Mikolajczak) Krznaric, 89, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor (Family and friends are asked to meet at church). Marianna passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Willoughby. Born December 8, 1929, in Belgium, she had been a Lake County resident for six years, living in Willoughby.Marianna retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company. Marianna was the loving mother of Rosita ”Rosi”(John) Mladsi, M. Pala Krznaric, and Anton “Tony” (Kim) Krznaric; cherished grandmother of Cody Krznaric Kustala, Julia Krznaric, and Blake Krznaric; and sister of Rosa Mazur. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tony Krznaric, Sr. (2015); parents, Johann and Marianne (nee Ziya) Mikolajczak. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes of Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019