Marianne Chinchar, age 57, of Willowick, passed away April 7, 2020. She was born in Willowick, on July 30, 1962, to the late Matthew G. and Dorothy Chinchar. She was a proud and loving sister, aunt, cousin and beloved friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Marianne was a graduate of Lake Catholic HS, class of 1980. She proudly dedicated over 20 years to Cincinnati Bell and Technology Services as a Senior Sales Support Specialist. Marianne adored her dog, Lucy. In her free time, she enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing darts. Marianne is survived by her brothers, Matthew A. (Mary) Chinchar and Richard W. Chinchar; nephews, Matthew D. (Dawn) Chinchar, Russ (Nora) Chinchar and Douglas (Melissa) Chinchar; nieces, Jessica Chinchar and Gina Chinchar; great-nephews, R.J., Jon, DJ and Kory; great-nieces, Alexus, Toni, Aryana, Anaya; uncles, Bill K. (Rita) Kaye and Rev. Gerald Chinchar SM. Marianne also leaves behind ten beloved cousins and a host of cherished neighbors, colleagues and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; great-niece, Kara; cousin, Sharon Kotnik; and many aunts and uncles. A private prayer and burial service will be held for the immediate family. A Memorial Mass celebrating Marianne’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Marianne. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Marianne can be made to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter in Valley View, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020